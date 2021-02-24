RSO: Remains of woman found in open desert near Desert Hot Springs

News

UPDATE 5:00 P.M.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed they located the remains of Robin Barr, 65. Barr was reported missing last week, but was presumed dead after investigators determined she was murdered.

David Earl Williams Jr., 29, was arrested Feb. 19 in connection with her murder.

Details: Felon accused of killing 65-year-old North Palm Springs Woman with machete

Original Article 6:19 A.M.

Police and Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies established a crime scene in an open desert area south of Desert Hot Springs near Interstate 10 early Wednesday morning.

#UPDATE Deputies still investigating this area south of Desert Hot Springs nearly 10 hours after a spokesperson told us the initial call came in. Here's what we're seeing so far @KESQ pic.twitter.com/yT9BvPPhxO — Madison Weil (@MadisonKESQ) February 24, 2021

The area was between Palm Drive and N. Indian Canyon Drive at the western terminous of Varner Road.

A Desert Hot Springs Police spokeswoman said they received a call at just after two this morning but wouldn't say exactly what was being investigated.

We have a crew there and are trying to get more information from the authorities on the scene.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updated information as we get it.