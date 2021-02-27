Skip to Content
Mizell Senior Center gives second doses of Moderna vaccine to 440 seniors

The Mizell Senior Center welcomed back some of their members for their second dose of the modera vaccine today.

440 seniors received their second round of shots from Desert Care Network staff.

“It has been a pleasure to do this, to partner with the Desert Care Network and to be of service to the community," director of development at the Mitzell Senior Center Harriet Baron said. "It has been an incredibly joyful day, people are grateful, cheerful happy and to be a part of that is a privilege," she added.

If Desert Care Network is able to get more vaccines they want to try and do more community clinics like this one.

Caitlin Thropay

