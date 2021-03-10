Valley residents get Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Desert Hot Springs clinic

News

Many valley residents got in line for the new Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Carl May Community Center in Desert Hot Springs. The single shot is expected to make distribution a little easier.

News Channel 3’s Dani Romero explains how the new addition of the vaccine will impact you making your appointment.

“You got the shot and then in two weeks you’ll be immune, you’ll be inoculated thats worth the wait for sure," said Lauren Sivan.

For Lauren Sivan, it was a sign of relief when she got her Johnson & Johnson shot.

“I only found out when I arrived today that this was the first day and it was the best news I heard," said Sivan.

Joe Abercombie was happy to take his single shot too.

“One and done," said Abercombie. "I am just excited about the Johnson and Johnson and I just lucked out.”

In Riverside County, we received 16,400 doses of the new distributed J&J vaccine. County clinics got an allotment of 11,000.

“Our mobile teams will be out on Friday in Thermal," said Jose Arballo, Senior Public Information Specialist for Riverside County.

The county also opening up more slots for vaccine appointments you no longer have to wait for them to send you an email. You are now able to book your first and second dose appointments for Pfizer and Moderna.

"By allowing people to set their own appointments it makes it easier for them to say I want to go on this day, this is the location. It's a lot more convenient now.”

Another change to look out for on the Myturn website pharmacy locations are now included when choosing your vaccine appointment.

“We are asking people not to a vaccine shop. We want you to do the first one that's available," said Arballo.

On Monday, vaccine appointments will become available to a new pool of people including younger adults with some pre-existing medical conditions.

County Health officials said they are expecting to hear more Wednesday night from the state on how that will all work.