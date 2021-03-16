Fireworks cause massive explosion in Ontario; 2 dead, multiple structures damaged

News

Officials confirmed that there are two people died after a massive fireworks-caused explosion in Ontario Tuesday afternoon.

Someone’s firework stack went off in Ontario shook our whole neighborhood pic.twitter.com/LmUrtgl0oK — pms♑️ (@Prudencepms) March 16, 2021

It scared me and shook the whole house 😅 pic.twitter.com/BwQM12750g — kawaii 🐾 (@supersupersteff) March 16, 2021

According to the city's Twitter account, the massive explosion was caused when a large amount of fireworks inside a home were ignited.

.@OntarioPD and @OntarioFireDept are currently on scene in the area of Fern Avenue and Francis Street. A large amount of fireworks at a house ignited, causing a large structure fire. Explosions being heard are by fireworks at this time. More details to follow. https://t.co/y6atiGL1OD — City of Ontario (@CityofOntario) March 16, 2021

A fire chief said the deaths occurred near the property. Police added that there were people inside the home who survived with some injuries.

As ABC7 reports, reverberations from the explosion were felt as far back as Anaheim and Huntington Beach.

Helicopters captured the moments when firefighters rescued a stranded horse who was a couple of properties away from the explosion.

WATCH: Firefighters rescued a stranded horse following a massive explosion in Ontario. As ABC7 reports, reverberations from the explosion were felt as far back as Anaheim and Huntington Beach.



Details: https://t.co/aMdJaIYuTS pic.twitter.com/D1Gb5hCAIY — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) March 16, 2021

The Ontario Fire Department issued an evacuation order for the areas near the explosion.

EVACUATION Order has been issued for W Francis St and W Maple Ave between Fern and San Antonio. A temporary Care and Reception Center is being established at the De Anza Community Center, 1405 S. Fern. pic.twitter.com/1ON7Tekyav — Ontario Fire Dept. (@OntarioFireDept) March 16, 2021

There is no word on injuries or how many structures were damaged.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.