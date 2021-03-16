Skip to Content
Fireworks cause massive explosion in Ontario; 2 dead, multiple structures damaged

Officials confirmed that there are two people died after a massive fireworks-caused explosion in Ontario Tuesday afternoon.

According to the city's Twitter account, the massive explosion was caused when a large amount of fireworks inside a home were ignited.

A fire chief said the deaths occurred near the property. Police added that there were people inside the home who survived with some injuries.

As ABC7 reports, reverberations from the explosion were felt as far back as Anaheim and Huntington Beach.

Helicopters captured the moments when firefighters rescued a stranded horse who was a couple of properties away from the explosion.

The Ontario Fire Department issued an evacuation order for the areas near the explosion.

There is no word on injuries or how many structures were damaged.

