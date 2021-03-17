DSUSD middle & high school students officially to return to in-person learning

News

On Tuesday night the Desert Sands Unified School District Board voted to bring back middle and high school students in an approved in-person hybrid learning approach by March 29.

Tuesday also marked a milestone for Riverside County as it was determined that the region met state metrics, allowing it to transition to the less restrictive red tier.

Although planning had already been in the works, under the tier change "schools [could] reopen fully for in-person instruction. Local school officials will decide whether and when that will occur."

DSUSD's students in the 6th grade through 12th grade will follow similar modifications that the elementary students follow when they return on March 29, which is the week before Spring Break.

Students will be split into two groups, which will each be in classrooms for two days a week and distance learning for the remaining three days.

Coming up at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. we're asking parents, the teacher's association and more about how they feel about the reopening.