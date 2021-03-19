High school football, cheerleading kick off Friday night; parents, fans limited

News

High school sports are back in the valley, with four football games kicking off a shortened season Friday night.

At Palm Desert High School, the Aztecs took on the Indians.

"It's exciting; we've been waiting for this," said parent Denise Castillo.

She was among other fans gearing up for the first game in almost a year, with coronavirus precautions in place, including a limit on family members per player in the stadium.

"It's really sad that not all of us can be there to support them, but we're going to do what we can to be here," said parent Julie Cervantes. She and her family set up camp outside the football stadium, watching the game through the fence.

That's because of state restrictions limiting the number of fans in the stadium.

"Whatever's safe for the boys and the state requires is best, as long as they get to be out here and have fun," Cervantes said.

"It's a bummer but it's the rules and we have to abide by them," Castillo said. "We're just here to support our family member and we're just going to enjoy it.

Some parents said the game felt completely different. "For the kids especially, since they've been used to having games with full crowds, having less fans here changes the environment for them a bit," Rey Sanchez said.

Earlier this week, the California Department of Public Health shocked parents and athletes when it lumped cheerleading in with other game observers. But Friday night, that decision was reversed and cheerleading was reclassified as a "moderate contact sport."

"Even though we just got word today, we're all so excited and rallied to get here on time to support the boys," said Danica Larson, Palm Desert cheerleading captain.

Larson said it was a scramble to get the team ready on such short notice, but they've been preparing and hoping for the best.

Now, they're looking toward not just the return to the football field, but in-person learning as well.

"I'm so glad we get to have a little bit of a senior year," Larson said. "I'm excited to go back to in-person and getting to see my friends and my teachers. It will be totally cool to see everyone again."