Dozens line up for in-person help to schedule vaccine appointment in Thermal

News

On Saturday the Desert Healthcare District & Foundation hosted an in-person sign-up event for vaccination appointments. Until this point, we haven't seen too much in-person help other than people being asked to sign up for an appointment online.

Dozens of people showed up to the event at Desert Mirage High School in Thermal, which was held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, some people started lining up as early as 6 a.m., according to an organizer.

Anyone who fell within the eligible tier could register for an appointment to get the Pfizer vaccine for Thursday, March 25 at the same location.

Coming up later tonight, we'll have a look inside the event and have more information on whether there will be more just like it.