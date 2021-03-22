City set to hold meeting opposing to locate sexual predator in Twentynine Palms

News

The city of Twentynine Palms is opposing the potential relocation of a sexually violent child rapist into its community and is seeking public support in its opposition efforts.

The Orange County Superior Court tentatively ordered child rapist and violent sexual predator Lawtis Donald Rhoden, 71, to be released into a residential neighborhood in Twentynine Palms, according to the city.

The city intends to do everything within its power to protect the safety of the children, families, and all residents of Twentynine Palms, and is working closely with San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson, Sheriff John McMahon, and other county officials.

News Channel 3's will be talking with residents in that neighborhood and the Mayor of Twentynine Palms about the push to not allow Rhoden to be released in Twentynine Palms.