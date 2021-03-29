Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness webinar will feature Dr. Dennis Mileti’s last presentation on earthquake preparedness Wednesday

News

Dr. Dennis Mileti dedicated much of his life to helping people prepare for disasters like earthquakes. He was the former director of the Natural Hazards Center at the University of Colorado and served on the Southern California Earthquake Center (SCEC) advisory council for terms spanning 13 years.

In January 2021, Dr. Mileti passed away from COVID-19 complications.

This week, Mileti’s last presentation on earthquake preparedness will be given at a Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network (CVDPN) webinar on Wednesday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

To register for the webinar click this link here: https://usc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pAykgGITR5ecDTxXE3FKwQ

Coming up tonight at 6 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3, we speak with Mark Benthien, the director of communication, education, and outreach at SCEC who says Dr. Mileti was a mentor to him. He speaks on his life, legacy and impact he had on helping people be prepared for potential disasters in the Coachella Valley.