CV Link Groundbreaking marks extension of major pathway into the eastern Coachella Valley

The Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG) and local elected officials were part of a groundbreaking ceremony in Indio Monday morning. The event signified a pivotal moment to see the years-long recreation project through. A new bridge is being built at the future Coachella Valley Link Promontory Point to connect the cities of La Quinta and Indio.

In October of last year, CVAG approved multimillion dollar contracts totaling more than $52 million to fund the next stage of the CV Link construction, which included a stretch of the pathway in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, La Quinta, Indio, Coachella, and an unincorporated area of Riverside County.

One portion of the pathway, which spans 3.5 miles of CV Link, is nearing completion in Palm Desert. An additional 3.5 miles is already open to the public in Cathedral City and Palm Springs.

The pathway creates an alternative recreational area that will ultimately span more than 40 miles throughout the Coachella Valley. The CV Link will accommodate pedestrians, cyclists and low-speed electric vehicles.

Coming up at 6 p.m. we'll have a look at the groundbreaking ceremony and what is next in the multimillion dollar recreation project.