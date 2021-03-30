Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Raul Ruiz among experts addressing protections for farmworkers from COVID-19

News

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) is holding a virtual discussion on protecting farmworkers from COVID-19 with Dr. Anthony Fauci, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack and other experts including local congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz.

The discussion is taking place on Tuesday, March 30 at 11 a.m. in honor of National Farmworker Awareness Week.

This event can be live-streamed here: https://www.facebook.com/congressional.hispanic.caucus