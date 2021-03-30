Man killed in Desert Hot Springs mobile home park
An investigation is underway in Desert Hot Springs following a shooting at 'Desert Hot Springs Mobile Home Park' Monday night.
Officers were called to the community on 5th Street around 10:40 p.m.
A man was found dead outside, and the case has been deemed a homicide, according to the department's spokesperson.
Officers were expected to be at the scene into the early morning hours on Tuesday.
Details on a suspect were not announced.
Stay with News Channel 3 for the very latest on this breaking story.
Comments