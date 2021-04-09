Groundbreaking ceremony for new Veterans Village in Cathedral City

News

A groundbreaking event for the new "Veterans Village" along Landau Boulevard in Cathedral City.

City leads put shovels in the ground to start construction on the 48 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units.

The housing project will include a 3,000 square foot community center, swimming pool, volleyball court, bocce ball courts, BBQ area, community garden, and outdoor seating.

Mental health services will also be offered to the veteran who will call this place home.



“There’s nothing more disturbing than when you realize that there are so many of our veterans that are homeless so thats why this project is to address homeless veterans and give them a place to live and thrive," said Raymond Gregory, Mayor of Cathedral City.

The project is expected to take about 14 months to complete. Mayor Gregory told News Channel 3 that those who are interested in the program can contact the Veteran Services. For their information, CLICK HERE.