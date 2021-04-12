$1 million grant heads to Palm Springs for youth cannabis education program

News

The city of Palm Springs and the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Springs together received a $1 million state grant to be used to implement a youth education program that will focus on the individual and systemic impacts of cannabis legalization, it was announced today.

The California Board of State and Community Corrections awarded the city and the Boys and Girls Club the Cannabis Youth Education Grant, and the city will serve as the lead public agency in implementing the program.

"Over the course of the next three years, we will be turning our Health and Wellness Center into a cannabis learning facility," said Margaret Keung, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club. "Our goal is to educate students on the impact cannabis has on development and to prevent cannabis misuse among teens and preteens in a city that has seen a significant growth in cannabis businesses.''

The program will be used to "develop resources to address adolescent cannabis offenses; decrease cannabis use among youth ages 12-18 and increase youth and adult connections to build resiliency and provide dedicated public safety personnel to assist with cannabis enforcement,'' according to a city statement.

In addition, a citywide youth substance use and intervention program will be created, and the Boys and Girls Club will serve as the location for youth substance abuse education and prevention classes.