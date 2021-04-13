Skip to Content
Watch: Governor Newsom announces funding for fire prevention projects

BUTTE COUNTY – Governor Newsom announced $536 million in funding for fire prevention programs.

Newsom signed the the legislative package Tuesday morning during a news conference in Butte County, the site of one of the deadliest wildfires in state history.

The State budget for 2021 - 2022 has $1 billion set aside for forest health and fire prevention programs. The hiring of an additional 1,399 firefighters has also been announced.

Timothy Kiley

