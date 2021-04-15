Motorcyclist airlifted following crash east of Indio
A motorcyclist was seriously hurt today in a crash reported in a remote desert area east of Indio.
The rider went down for unknown reasons about 10:55 a.m. on Box Canyon Road, four miles south of Interstate 10, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
A helicopter crew transported the person to an area hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious. California Highway Patrol officers were on scene investigating the cause of the crash
