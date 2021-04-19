Local churches come together to help support local businesses in new movement called Love Local CV

News

Seeing the impact the pandemic has taken on local businesses led pastor Brad Kinney to dream up a new movement called Love Local CV.

Now, 15 churches across the Coachella Valley have joined together to be a part of this movement. They're coming together to raise money for local businesses struggling from the pandemic.

A list of over 100 locally owned businesses have already signed up to be a part of this. Southwest Church in Indian Wells will host a Night of Worship on May 1 for people in the community to come together, worship and raise money to help these businesses.

The worship night is free to attend. You can RSVP here: https://lovelocalcv.com/#night-of-worship

Then, on May 16 is Love Local Sunday which will include events happening on the campuses at each church location that's participating.

If you're interested to learn more about Love Local CV or you're a business in need visit: https://lovelocalcv.com/