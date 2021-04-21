‘Boozehounds’: Palm Springs pet-friendly restaurant and bar hopes to give back to the community

News

Listen up dog lovers! There’s a new restaurant and bar in Palm Springs that’s tailored to dining with your furry friend.

News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay introduces us to ‘Boozehounds’ and how they plan to give back to the community.

“The three of us have talked for years about having a bar together and that brings us to today,” Jimmy McGill one of the owners of Boozehounds told News Channel 3.

Photo credit: Jenni-Kate Rogers

Alongside McGill is Steve Piacenza and Bryan Rogers; three friends bringing “Boozehounds,” a new dog-friendly restaurant and bar to Palm Canyon.

“It was important for us to one obviously cater to dog lovers because we feel it’s really underserved in the city for a place for people to bring their dogs and dine with their dog," Rogers said. "To be catered to like with our dog menu but also a really cool fresh spot for people to dine inside without their dogs,” he added.

Photo credit: Jenni-Kate Rogers

They also created a solution to a problem many pet owners face while living here in the desert.

“We also discovered that in the summers here it gets so hot that you can only take your dog out early in the morning or later at night so we wanted a place where someone could bring their dog throughout the day,” Piacenza said.

Their menu is California coastal with a Japanese influence that caters to both people and pets. One item they say is a must-try for dogs is the pupitini.

Photo Credit: Jenni-Kate Rogers

“That’s a bone broth dish where we’ve created a beef whip cream that goes on top of it and then there are dog treats crumbled on top,” Rogers said.

The owners also shared their vision is more than a new restaurant. It’s a place to give back to the community.

“We’re working directly with the Palm Springs Animal Shelter," McGill said. "We’re going to have special events, charity events, hopefully, dog adoptions; maybe on a limited basis because it’s very stressful to bring the dogs to a different location but just giving back,” he said.

“We want to be a pillar for the community," Rogers added. "We want to be a place that’s super connected with Palm Springs,” he said.

All three owners are major dog lovers, even the restaurant logo features one of their beloved rescue dogs.

Photo credit: Jenni-Kate Rogers

“It is actually an idea and a dream actually coming true because this is a place I think I speak for all of us; it’s a great place to go to where you can take your dog and hang out and have some cocktails and have some great food; dine with your dog," Piacenza said. "We’ve been wanting this for a while," he added.

Boozehounds opens on Tuesday, April 27. They encourage making reservations in advance. Check out their website here: https://boozehoundsps.com/