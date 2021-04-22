Gusty Winds Continue into Friday

News

An area of low pressure is still generating strong onshore flow across SoCal, so the winds we've dealt with will continue but at reduced speeds.

The overall pattern showcases those winds moving from West to East as the Jet pushes winds inland.

Wind advisories near the Valley expired, but one Wind Advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. for areas stretching from Palmdale northward.

Winds here on the desert floor are expected to remain gusty through tomorrow.

Those winds area also providing for cooler temperatures as air moves in from the Coast. Highs will be in the lower 80s today, but warm up a bit into the weekend.

A chance of showers arrives late Sunday night lasting into Monday afternoon as a strong late-season storm will bring more gusty winds, showers, and temperatures deep into the 70s early next week.