Singer and Entertainer Mike Costley Dies

News

Valley entertainer Mike Costley, whose big voice and rollicking style captivated audiences from one Coast to the other, died after a lengthy illness. Born in Buffalo, NY, Costley found a home in the Desert and entertained at various venues throughout the Valley, in Las Vegas and New York.

He was a cross between Sinatra and Louis Prima, and matched his vocal skills with singing legends from Jack Jones and Jerry Vale to Tony Bennett, Glenn Campbell and Keely Smith. He would spend the summer in his Buffalo home and perform around New York and East Coast venues. He regularly performed here in the Desert until just a few years ago. He was resident singer at Tony's Pasta Mia for many years.

Costley often loaned his talent to local charities to help raised funds for various causes, including Well in the Desert where he was a featured performer at the Desert Jam Session.

Costley received a Star on the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars in 2002. Mike Costley was 71 years old.