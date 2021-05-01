Man and woman facing grand theft charges related to incidents in La Quinta

News

A man and a woman are in custody and accused of grand theft.

The value of the items allegedly stolen total about $150,000.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says the thefts happened on March 10th, in the 51000 block of Eisenhower Drive in La Quinta.

The man and woman were arrested after investigators served several search warrants in Indio and La Quinta.

The two were booked at the jail in Indio.

Per station policy. News Channel 3 will not be releasing the suspect's names or pictures until formal charges have been filed by the district attorney's office.