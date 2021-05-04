Supervisor Jeff Hewitt says his campaign for governor is focused on ‘innovation’

News

Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt is hoping to be the next governor of California.

“My campaign is basically this: innovation, innovation, innovation,” Hewitt told News Channel 3 on Monday.

The libertarian businessman is running to challenge Governor Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election.

“The straw that broke the camels back for me was actually when it seemed like the governor was actually doing vaccines for folks. I mean Riverside County and San Bernardino County both got 80 percent less in their allocation of vaccines when they were so in demand especially early on,” he said.

The main issues he’ll focus on if elected are water, housing and education.

“We can even bring up Shasta dam up 10 feet and get a lot more capacity," he said.

Hewitt also wants to make home production easier for developers.

He also wants every student in California to have an educational savings account.

“I want local control on schools and I think we could be back to the front of the class so to speak for the entire world in education,” he said.

Hewitt started his career in politics by serving the city of Calimesa, serving two terms as mayor.

In 2018, he became a Riverside County supervisor representing the fifth district which includes the San Gorgonio pass and Moreno Valley.

“I will be able to do both things at the same time," he said. "People run for another office all the time but I will make sure that the people of riverside county, specifically the fifth district are not left without good leadership," he added.

During his time as supervisor, he faced some controversy including a sexual harassment claim last month that was settled for $50,000. That claim was paid for by the county and he’s facing another claim that’s still pending.

“I’ve got several daughters and granddaughters, you know I want them to be able to go out in the world and feel safe,” he shared.

Hewitt also said he has big plans for his campaign including spending time with Spanish-speaking communities.

“I will be speaking with so many of the farmers and farmworkers out through the San Joaquin Valley, out in the eastern Coachella Valley and even down in Imperial,” he said.

Hewitt is planning for his name to be on the special election ballot. He must meet a signature requirement or pay a fee in lieu of that according to the Fair Political Practices Commission.