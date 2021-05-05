Tennant at Indio apartment complex says gas has been out for three weeks

News

A resident living at the Quail Lakes apartment complex in Indio tells News Channel 3 that she and other tenants at the complex have been without gas service for 3 weeks.

Erica Gonzalez shared the information in a Facebook message sent to News Channel 3.

"We have been without gas for at least three weeks meaning no hot showers and no hot meals yeah we keep getting the runaround with our Board of Directors saying that they've isolated it and this and that and yet nothing has been resolved," wrote Gonzalez in her message.

Today News Channel 3 will look into her complaint and contact management at the complex to find out what they are doing to address the complaint.

Catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3.