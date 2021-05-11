78-year-old man missing since Sunday found dead

News

UPDATE 5/12/21

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed Michael Bourriague, 78 was found dead near the area of State Route 86 and 84th Avenue in the unincorporated community of Oasis.

Bourriage was last seen in Desert Hot Springs on Sunday. There was no information as to how he got to Oasis, which is a nearly 16-hour walk, according to Google Maps.

Investigators do not suspect foul play was involved in Bourriage's death.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 78-year-old man with dementia reported missing.

Michael Bourriague, 78, was last seen on Sunday at Noon in Desert Hot Springs, the department wrote.

Bourriague is described as 5 feet & 4 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with white hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 760-836-3215.