Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association presents donation to Desert Cancer Foundation

News

Despite the cancellation of this year's George Charity Car Show, the Palm Springs Cruisin' Association presented a donation check to Desert Cancer Foundation.

The show was cancelled earlier this year due to the pandemic. PSCA gave sponsors the option of a refund but encouraged donations to the DCF, a non-profit that supports residents undergoing cancer care and treatment.

"We are pleased that in lieu of a refund, some of our sponsors have decided to continue to support our favorite charity, and we thank them for their generosity to help Desert Cancer Foundation and the individuals DCF serves," said Craig Korthase, vice president of the PSCA Board.

"The money will directly fund our patient assistance program which provides direct payment to our local Coachella Valley residents undergoing cancer care and treatment and need The financial systems to pay for it,” said Eevet Edens, executive director of DCF.

On average, the DCF serves nearly 200 residents each year, covering the cost of insurance premiums, deductibles, co-pays/co-insurance, and prescription medications. To date this year, DCF has served 112 clients, paying a total of $115,266 for over 800 cancer care services. This is a billed value of over $1M dollars.

The PSCA is currently doing a sweepstakes giving away a yellow 2017 Shelby Mustang GT350R. The car is owned by World Champion Shelby Driver, Allen Grant, who put the car up as the prize.

Proceeds further benefit the DCF. Anyone who is interesting in a winning the car must make a donation at: https://palmspringscruisinassociation.tapkat.org/winallengrantsshelbyGT350?promo=PSCA1

The sweepstakes will end on May 22.

The 18th Annual Dr. George Charity Car show is now scheduled for February 12, 2022.

The show has raised more than $500,000 in the past five years for DCF.

For more information on the Palm Springs Cruisin' Association, visit: https://palmspringscruisinassociation.com/

For more information on the Desert Cancer Foundation, visit: https://www.desertcancerfoundation.org/