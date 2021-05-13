Riverside County offering Pfizer Covid-19 shots to residents 12 and older

News

Riverside County public health officials announced Thursday that the Pfizer Covid-19 shot is now available to be administered to county residents ages 12 and up.

Details are included in press release from County Public Heath officials.

“This expansion to those as young as 12 opens up another segment of the community and brings up closer to the goal of herd immunity,” said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County. “It is more critical than ever to make sure parents and guardians have confidence in vaccines because they are the ones deciding whether their children will get vaccinated.”

According to the release, those 12 and older – who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine – will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to get vaccinated. Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are available to those who are 18 years and older.

Visit www.rivcoph.org/covid-19-vaccine to review locations for vaccination clinics around the county. Many are now accepting walk-ins, so no appointment is necessary. Those needing assistance making an appointment can call 2-1-1.

Today News Channel 3 will reach to county officials to learn more about the effort to vaccinate people 12 and older. We'll also look to speak with parents who are having their children vaccinated.

Catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3 at 5:00.



