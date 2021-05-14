Palm Springs Air Museum Memorial Day flower drop returns May 30 & 31

News

The Palm Springs Air Museum announced the return of its annual Memorial Day flower drop and air fair.

This year's flower drop will take place over two days, Sunday, May 30 and Monday, May 31.

Every year, planes drop red and white carnations onto the tarmac after the Missing Man Formation with four vintage warbirds to honor and memorialize all veterans who lost their lives defending the US.

The white carnations are in honor of those who fought in WWI, WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. The red carnations are in honor of those who died in more recent conflicts including the Persian Gulf, Desert Storm, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

The event will also feature live music from Heatwave Jazz Band and the Palm Springs Air Museum Pipe Band; food for sale from Carl’s Jr., Best Cookies Palm Springs, Nick’s Pizza, and Victory Canteen; and kids’ activities including Harpo the Clown. There will also be flight exhibitions throughout both days.

The new Tuskegee Airmen statues will also be unveiled during a special ceremony at 10 am on Monday, May 31.

Daily attendance at the Palm Springs Air Museum is limited, all attendees (including PS Air Museum members who get in free) must purchase tickets online or register in advance. Details will be posted and updated on the website: PSAirMuseum.org

Warbird rides are available for advanced sale, starting at $99. This year will feature free admission for all children 12 and under with paid adult admission.

Regular admission ranges from 17.50 to 19.50 per person. So as to comply with Covid Protocols, all tickets must be purchased in advance online.

The flower drop is sponsored by H.N. & Frances C. Berger Foundation, The Chandi Group, the Houston Family Foundation, Robert Gilliland, Jr., the City of Cathedral City, So Cal Gas Company, Desert Water Agency, and the Shalhoub Family – McDonald’s.

The Palm Springs Air Museum contains over 71 vintage airframes from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War contained in 86,000 square feet of open hangars and on the tarmac. Additional displays and memorabilia are located throughout the hangar facilities. The Museum is open daily from 10 am until 5 PM. Masks are required, except while eating or drinking. Social distancing is in effect. For more info, visit PalmSpringsAirMuseum.org or call 760-778-6262 during business hours.