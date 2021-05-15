Students share their artwork on finale day of Desert X

News

Saturday is the finale of the 'Desert X Art Exhibition.’

News Channel 3 covered one of the final presentations to close out this art experience.

“On the bottom, I used watercolors,” Damayla Hernandez, a local student shared her artwork.

Hernandez is one of 1,000 students in the Coachella Valley participating this final day of Desert X.

“Some of my students have work that was submitted through Desert X,” Walter Cole a teacher at Sea View Elementary said.

Teachers and family members from all over the valley came together at the Coachella Valley Art Center to showcase their canvases that they’ve been working on for eight weeks.

“This is such a great way for young artists to collaborate even in social distancing to be able to see what other artists are doing and to use their skills and develop their skills and grow their skills just to make art and hopefully make the world a better place,” Cole said.

Co-curator for Desert X, Cesar Garcia-Alvarez told us how this year’s project for students differed from past years.

“Normally, this would entail them having their desks in classrooms covered with canvases and letting students intervene with them for a long time to create almost an index or time capsule of sorts but because educational experience has changed during the pandemic this time the students have their canvases in their homes,” Garcia-Alvarez said.

He shared what’ll happen to their artwork now that Desert X is over.

“What will happen to the canvases after is they will; return to the artist’s studio and they’ll get digitized and be added to the website for the project where students can see their work in relationship to students participating in India and Japan and South Africa and other places around the world," Garcia-Alvarez said.

There is also a private closing party tonight at Dillon's Burgers & Beers in Desert Hot Springs from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.