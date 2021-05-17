Cathedral City home invasion suspect shot

News

A home invasion suspect remained hospitalized Monday morning after getting shot by a homeowner in the Cathedral City Cove community.

Police officers were called to a home along the 38200 block of Chuperosa Lane on the east side of the cove Sunday at 6:16 p.m.

The 85-year old homeowner said a man, who was a stranger, broke in to the home and told the elderly residents to leave his home.

They tried to diffuse the situation, but the homeowner retrieved a gun to protect himself and eventually shot the suspect.

No names have been released on the people involved.

The suspect was hospitalized and is in intensive care, but stable Monday morning.

