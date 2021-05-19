Palm Springs rescue crew saves 4-year-old boy bitten by snake

News

With hot weather here in the valley people are flocking to those popular hiking trails but you are not the only ones on the trails. Snakes are becoming more active.

A brave 4-year old boy is now recovering after he was bitten by snake Saturday on a trail in Palm Springs.

News Channel 3’s Dani Romero spoke with the crew that rescued the boy and what you need to know before you head out on a hike.

A heroic scene from the Palm Springs Mounted Police Search and Rescue crew after a child was bitten by rattlesnake on a trail in Palm Springs Saturday afternoon.

“Never had a snake bite in the 40 years that i have been doing a search and rescue here in the desert that we had," said Doug Stevens, rescue coordinator for Palm Springs Mounted Police Search & Rescue.

Stevens said his crew was out training near by when they got the call to respond.

“We were able to get him within a matter of five minutes," said Stevens. "We were there to get him hoisted down to the helicopter, within 20 minutes we had him back in the AMR ambulance.”

According to police, the little boy and his family were out hiking on Murray Canyon trail in Palm Springs when a snake bit the child’s leg. The parent’s called for help immediately. Stevens explained its critical to act quickly in those scenarios.

“The venom travels because they are small body travels through boy a lot quicker that it does an adult its because they don’t have the body mass," said Stevens."

The 4-year-old boy is now recovering but Stevens described the boy as brave.

“He did a great job that had to be scary at four years to be hoisted away from your parents into a helicopter," said Stevens. "But he was brave little boy

Remember its snake season in the desert and with hot weather, snake sightings are becoming more frequent so stay alert.

“Don’t wear air-pods, don’t wear earbuds things like that because you can’t hear them they normally will warn you," said Stevens. "You’ll hear a hissing sound and that’s usually the rattles of the snake they sound like a hiss and you’ll hear that thats basically stay away from them.”

If you see a snake on a trail either turn around or walk around it.