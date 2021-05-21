Truck fire shuts down freeway traffic lanes in Indio

News

All lanes of westbound Interstate 10 were blocked in Indio Friday morning due to a big rig fire on the freeway, but the fast lane was reopened shortly before 5:30 a.m. The number 2 middle freeway lane was reopened at 6:30 a.m. The westbound slow lane was expected to be closed until approximately 10:30 a.m. to allow for clean up, according to the CHP.

Firefighters were called to the interstate where a car carrier caught fire just east of the Jackson Street interchange at 4:53 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol shutdown the westbound freeway lanes to allow firefighters to put the flames out.

Westbound traffic was backing up to the east, past the Golf Center Parkway interchange as the freeway's number 2 and 3 lanes remained shut down due to the firefighting activities.

The trailer carried 7 vehicles. Two at the back were damaged most, but all had their tires blown out.

There were no reports of injuries.

