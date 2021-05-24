Third minor pronounced dead in Friday night rollover crash in Palm Springs
The California Highway Patrol confirmed that a third minor has been pronounced dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Palm Springs Friday night.
The crash happened at shortly before 8:30 p.m. near Highway 111 and Overture Drive, just a few miles east of the I-10 exit.
CHP Officer Espinosa said speed was a contributing factor in the crash. Espinosa also confirmed there were four occupants in the vehicle, all minors from the Banning-Beaumont area.
Two minors were pronounced dead at the scene Friday night. CHP confirmed on Monday that a third minor was pronounced dead in the hospital.
The fourth occupant remains hospitalized, there was no update on their condition at this time.
