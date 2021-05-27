Eisenhower Family Birth Center welcomes its first newborn hours after its grand opening
The Eisenhower Family Birth Center officially opened its doors on Thursday and just a few hours later already welcomed its first newborn.
The baby was born at 6:58 p.m. To mark the happy occasion, the Center will present the family with a gift basket of branded Eisenhower Family Birth Center items, a gift from JadaBug’s Kid’s Boutique, and the parents will have a special celebratory meal.
The Eisenhower Family Birth Center is a state-of-the-art, 50,000-square-foot facility housed inside the Eisenhower Walter and Leonore Annenberg Pavilion at the hospital.
Eisenhower Family Birth Center was first announced on August 2019. A virtual grand opening ceremony was held on May 1, 2021 but the facility finally opened its doors on May 27.
The center delivers everything needed for a safe, comfortable and transformative experience, including:
• 14 private labor, delivery, recovery, postpartum (LDRP) rooms
• 8 private-rooms in our Level II newborn intensive care unit (NICU)
• 2 dedicated operating rooms
• 7 postpartum rooms and 4 antepartum rooms.
The center has a full range of experts available around the clock as babies tend to arrive on their own schedule. The Center also has a surgical team at the ready for cesareans or other procedures in its fully equipped operating rooms.
The Center’s dedicated team includes:
• Hospital-based obstetricians (OBs), also known as laborists
• Certified obstetric and neonatal nurses
• Perinatologists (high-risk pregnancy specialists) affiliated with UC San Diego Health
• Neonatologists (specialists in the care of newborns)
• Endocrinology services for patients with gestational diabetes
• Family wellness support offered through Behavioral Health and Addiction Medicine
• Anesthesiologists available 24/7
• Lactation specialists
To keep patients and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, every person is screened before entering the hospital, there are limitations on visits, face masks are required, and physical distancing is practiced.
