Palm Springs to replace Fourth of July fireworks show with laser show

The Fourth of July skies may not be filled with fireworks in Palm Springs this year but there will still be some light.

Palm Springs City Manager Justin Clifton announced the city will hold a laser light show on the Fourth of July.

As we've previously reported, the city voted 3-2 earlier this month to not hold a traditional fireworks show. One of the major reasons behind the decision was to avoid causing additional trauma to veterans dealing with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and pets.

"What's being planned is $30,000 of noise pollution that every animal lover, pet parent and veteran dealing with PTSD in this community dreads," said one person calling into public comment.

The decision sparked controversy among residents, including local veterans.

“Do the fireworks for the public, don’t blame the veterans,” said Edward G. Johnson, a local veteran who suffers from PTSD.

Clifton said the city is planning to hold multiple events across the city throughout the day. He also said the park and recreation department is continuing to work on finding more free, family-friendly activities for the Fourth of July events.

Several other valley cities are holding a fireworks show, including Palm Desert and Desert Hot Springs (On July 3).

