Will lottery-style cash prizes offered by Governor Newsom motivate Californians to receive Covid-19 shot?

Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement Thursday to offer lottery-style cash prizes to motivate Californians to receive Covid-19 shots is making headlines and generating conversations.

Newsom announced the plan as part of his effort to motivate Californians to reach his goal of having more than 70% of the state vaccinated by June 15th.

Under the giveaway, 10 vaccinated residents will each win $1.5 million, and 30 people will each have a chance to win $50,000, among other prizes.

How will Californians respond to the campaign?

