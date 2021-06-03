Skip to Content
Man killed in rollover crash near Cabazon identified as Cathedral City resident

The Riverside County Coroner's office has publicly identified a man killed in a rollover crash in Banning earlier this week.

Miguel Ortiz Jr, 28, of Cathedral City was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported near Malki Road and Johnson Lane at around 2:00 p.m. According to CHP officer Matthrw Napier of the San Gorgonio Station, the vehicle ran off the road from the eastbound side of Interstate I-10 west of Malki Road.

Crews originally reported the crash near on Hargrave Street near the eastbound exit of Interstate 10.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

