3 injured in Coachella shooting

News

Three people were being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Wednesday morning after a shooting in a Coachella neighborhood.

The Riverside County Sheriffs Department said Thermal Station deputies were called to a shooting along the 50400 block of Saltillo Circle at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday night.

Deputies found evidence of a shooting there along with a home and a vehicle with damage, according to Deanna Pecoraro with the Sheriff's Media Information Bureau.

No victims or suspects were located at the scene, according to Pecoraro.

The 3 people shot arrived at a local hospital a short time later. No information was provided on their names or ages.

Saltillo Circle was closed off to any through traffic for several hours for what Pecoraro said was an active and ongoing investigation.

She said the area was deemed safe for the public.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.