Summer school registration is up across local districts

Coming off a year of nearly all distance learning, summer school is in high demand amongst all three local school districts.

According to Desert Sands Unified School District spokesperson Mary Perry, high school summer school registration is up 90 percent this summer.

"There is no lack of students for the high school summer school program. There are waiting lists and we hope to be

able to find a way to accommodate every student," said Perry.

For DSUSD, summer school is at all high schools and some middle schools.

"In past years, summer school has been pretty much for high school students with some specialized programs for other grade levels. This year the summer school program is more extensive," Perry said.

New summer school programs have also been added for some of the elementary schools in the district.

Coachella Valley Unified School District says it has almost 5,000 students registered and counting.

Palm Springs Unified School District says each of its programs currently has a waiting list.

