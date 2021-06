News

Friday night, a swarm of earthquakes hit the Salton Sea, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The strongest tremblor was initially a magnitude-4.6, but downgraded to 4.3.

The first quake of nearly 20 quakes measured a magnitude 4.0, and struck around 9:27 p.m. at a depth of less than two miles.

The others hit the same area within about 20 minutes.