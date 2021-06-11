Search for missing man underway in Joshua Tree National Park

News

A search is underway for a missing man whose vehicle was seen at Joshua Tree National Park on Thursday.

Patrick Lynn Welz, 38, of Twentynine Palms was last seen on June 5 when he drove to Riverside to visit his father.

Joshua Tree Park staff found Welz's vehicle at the Indian Cove Parking Lot on June 10. The Indian Cove Campground is located off of Highway 62, thirteen miles east of Joshua Tree Village and ten miles west of Twentynine Palms.

Park rangers are working on an investigation and organizing a search operation.

Welz is described as a White male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 197 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Welz has two tattoos on his arm, a dragon and a United States Marine Corps insignia. He was last seen wearing white tee shirt, blue jeans, and either tennis shoes or black work boots.

Park rangers ask that anyone who may have seen or talked to Welz to call or text the NPS Investigation Tip Line at 760-401-3075.

Rangers request that anyone conducting a private search should cease so that they can assess the areas without contamination of physical clues necessary to this investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.