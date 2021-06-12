Earthquake swarm strikes near Salton Sea for second time in a week

News

A swarm of earthquakes hit the Salton Sea Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The strongest tremblor was initially a magnitude-4.6, but downgraded to 4.3.

The first quake of nearly 20 quakes measured a magnitude 4.0, and struck around 9:27 p.m. at a depth of less than two miles.

The others hit the same area within about 20 minutes. This was the second swarm of earthquakes to hit in a week, with the first happening last weekend about 6 miles west of Calipatria. The biggest quake recorded in that swarmed measured at a magnitude 5.3.

https://kesq.com/news/2021/06/05/series-of-quakes-near-salton-sea-including-one-m-5/

On Friday night seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones tweeted out, "The Brawley Seismic Zone has started up again tonight, slightly north of last Saturday's events, as though the fault extended a bit to the north. Looking back, a similar extended swarm happened in 1978. Like I said last week, they continue until they stop."

Dr. Lucy went onto say that the swarm was closer to the San Andreas fault, but was "still not in triggering range."

http://youtu.be/3ZRAlJuB6eE

Coming up later, we're speaking to the USGS on what this swarm means and how to be prepared for a potentially larger earthquake.