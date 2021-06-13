Flats Fire destroys 2 homes near Pinyon Crest, evacuation orders downgraded

News

PINYON CREST, Calif.

06/14/21 1:10 p.m.

The Flats Fire remains at 400 acres and 30% contained.

Officials announced Monday afternoon that the Pinyon Crest evacuation order has been downgraded to an evacuation warning. Pinyon Pines and Alpine Village remain under an evacuation warning.

Road closures have also been adjusted along Highway 74.

The closure on the east side of 74 has been moved up to Cahuilla Tewanet Vista Point. The west side closure was moved to Palm Canyon Drive.

Only local residents will be allowed to travel the 74 during the closure. There is one lane open and vehicles will be guided by a pilot car. Wait times could be 30 minutes or more.

06/14/21 7:30 a.m. UPDATE:

The Flats Fire stands at 400 acres burned and 30% containment, according to CALFIRE and the San Bernardino National Forest Service. No other structures were damaged overnight as protection efforts continued for other buildings in harm's way.

06/13/21 7:30 p.m. UPDATE:

As of 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Flats Fire has now burned 400 acres and is 10% contained, per the San Bernardino National Forest Service. They say the forward rate of spread was stopped at 5 p.m.

Highway 74 is closed between SR-371 near Garner Valley and Palowet Drive in Palm Desert. Residents only are allowed beyond the SR-371 closure up to Ribbonwood Dr, also known as Spring Crest.

06/13/21 6:00 p.m. UPDATE:

As of 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Flats Fire has now burned 400 acres and remains at 0% containment.

06/13/21 5:20 p.m. UPDATE:

As of 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, the Flats Fire has now burned 250 acres. According to our News Channel 3 team on the scene, one firefighter has been injured while battling the fire and has been transported to Eisenhower Health.

Approximately 400 firefighters are currently battling the fire. So far, two homes have been destroyed, three have been damaged, and three other buildings have sustained damage, per the San Bernardino National Forest Service.

All lanes on Highway 74 from Anza to Palm Desert remain shut down in both directions.

Mandatory evacuations remain in place for the area of Pinyon Crest and an evacuation warning has been issued for Alpine Village and Pinyon due to the Flats Fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Small animals can be taken to Coachella Valley Animal Campus at 72050 Petland Pl., Thousand Palms. Both large & small animals can be taken to the Animal Services facility in San Jacinto at 581 South Grand Ave.

06/13/21 3:30 p.m. UPDATE:

As of 3:30 pm on Sunday, the Flats Fire has now burned 225 acres and remains at 0% containment, per the San Bernardino National Forest Service. An evacuation center has been set up at the Idyllwild School, located at 26700 Highway 243, Idyllwild, CA 92561.

An evacuation center for both large and small animals has also been set up at: Peatland Animal Shelter - 72049 Petland Place, Thousand Palms, CA 92276.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the area of Pinyon Crest and an evacuation warning has been issued for Alpine Village and Pinyon due to the Flats Fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

The fire has burned 150 acres and is 0% contained.

The Flats Fire was first reported at 11:15 am Sunday.

Caltrans reports that SR-74 is closed between Palowet Dr. and Ribbonwood Dr. for an unknown duration.

Flats Fire, Photo by Shelby Nelson

We have a crew on scene and will bring you the latest as we get it.

Heavy smoke can be seen from the Valley, KESQ News Video Editor Jeff Rauch sent us this video: