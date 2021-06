Statewide Flex Alert issued for Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. to conserve energy amid grueling heat

News

With temperatures soaring in Riverside County and beyond, a Flex Alert calling on residents to voluntary cut their power use will be in effect tomorrow evening in hopes of reducing strain on the state's power grid.

According to the California Independent System Operator, which manages the state's power grid, the Flex Alert will be in effect from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday.

A Flex Alert is a call for voluntary energy conservation, essentially a plea for residents across the state to cut their power use to reduce overall demand and lower the risk of outages.

Around midday Wednesday, Cal-ISO projected that it would have adequate energy supplies through Thursday, although it urged residents "to remain vigilant" in case demand suddenly increased and threatened the availability of

power reserves.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Cal-ISO announced plans for the Flex Alert.

According to Cal-ISO, residents are urged to take steps prior to the alert taking effect, such as pre-cooling their homes, using major appliances and closing window coverings to preserve cool air indoors. Once the alert takes effect, residents should set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances and turn off all unnecessary lights.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been called for this week for the dangerous heatwave. An excessive heat warning is in effect through Sunday night.

Palm Springs broke a 60-year heat record for June 15 with temperatures reaching 120°.

Be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses to keep you and your family safe!

