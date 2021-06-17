Dozens of members register as Indio Senior Center prepares to reopen Monday

News

The month of June has become a sign of the times, with much of it signifying a new phase in the coronavirus pandemic for the state of California. On June 15, the state stripped most of its pandemic-era restrictions and several valley businesses followed suit. The Indio Senior Center is among the latest to reopen its doors as it prepares for a grand reopening on Monday.

"We have already about 115 seniors that signed up. They're anxious and ready to come back again," community program administrator of the Indio Senior Center, Argelia Jimenez said.

As a heat wave grips the Coachella Valley, the center serves to provide a site of refuge for those also needing to beat the heat.

Coming up later tonight, hear from the center's staff in what has become the latest valley location to open its doors.