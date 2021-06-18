Skip to Content
Cal-ISO issues second Flex Alert for Friday evening

The California Independent System Operator has issued a Flex Alert for a second straight day Friday.

The agency manages the state's power grid and is calling for residents to voluntarily reduce their power consumption from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Doing so would ease the strain on the system and prevent possible outages. Residents are urged to avoid using major appliances during the alert, turn off unnecessary lights, and set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher.

Residents can pre-cool their homes before the flex time, close window coverings to keep the heat out, and charge battery devices ahead of time.

