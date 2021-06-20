Firefighters fight wildfire in Anza

News

The wildfire in Anza has burned 95 acres and is 90% contained.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, crews are still on the scene working to contain it fully.

The fire department said the flames were first reported around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday near state Route 371 and Bautista Road.

Fire officials initially said the fire's forward spread had been stopped at 2 p.m. but the flames kicked up again. Firefighting aircraft were redeployed to the scene.

The fire department said about 145 firefighters were assigned to the blaze, and no injuries were reported.