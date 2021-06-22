Rail project to connect Coachella Valley with Los Angeles

News

The proposed Coachella Valley Rail would stretch across about 144 miles between downtown Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley. It would connect desert communities and attractions with Los Angeles and its surrounding cities.

The project proposes operating two daily round-trips. The trip would be about three hours and 15 minutes.

The Riverside County Transportation Commission is working with the California Department of Transportation and the Federal Railroad Administration to bring the project to life.

The project is currently in the Program Environmental Document and Service Development Plan phase. The next phase being Project-Level Environmental Document and Preliminary Engineering.

