Grand opening of new Desert Hot Springs Library

The new Desert Hot Springs Library finally opened its doors to the community. There was a grand opening ceremony on the morning of June 26.

Riverside County's fourth direct supervisor, V. Manual Perez, said the library will serve as a place for people of all ages to learn and gain context. He adds that the new library brings justice to the community: a place where everyone, no matter who they are, is welcomed to learn and explore.

The new library is a modern 15,000 square foot building. It has private study rooms, community meeting rooms, public computers, a teen library space, and a children's library space. There are over 31,000 materials in the library's collection.

The new Desert Hot Springs Library replaced the old 3,527 square foot library which was built in 1927.

