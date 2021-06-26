Locals beat the heat while having some fun at Westfield Mall in Palm Desert

News

As summer temperatures set in, so does the need to beat the heat. The Westfield Mall in Palm Desert gave residents that very opportunity on Saturday as they hosted a "Hello Sunshine" event. It went from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. inside the mall

"We are celebrating summer and celebrating indoors and being cool with 'Hello Sunshine.' It’s our first real event we’ve had probably in over a year," marketing director of Westfield Mall Palm Desert, Franchesca Forrer said.

Organizers gave out gift cards that totaled up to $1,000 while also distributing Jamba Juice smoothies.

"We were just coming out here to walk around and get a little exercise because it’s not in the heat," Indio resident, Shelley Williams said.

Williams brought her niece, who was visiting from Ohio.

"We were going to come here to get my auntie a bed frame," Williams' niece, Stephanie McIntosh said.

What turned out to be just a normal day of shopping gave them a chance to do a little bit more.

"You just have to take a picture in front of the palm tree drawing and post it and they’ll give you a free Bath & Body Works," McIntosh said.

Artists were on site painting a mural with a backdrop that will be available for selfies all through the summer.

"We did a mix of painting and spray painting so we’re doing some live 'muraling,'" graffiti artist, She.Bombs said.

The event was also equipped with a Dj and face paintings for kids.

KESQ

"I got green and black," Jakavion of Palm Springs said.

Jakavian opted for a Superman painting on one cheek and a Batman painting on the other. His mom brought him to the mall Saturday for a little fun.

"It’s a nice time to engage and add a little normalcy because its been a rough year on everybody," Forrer said.

The event is one of the first since the state lifted most of its regulations earlier this month, but will not be the last, according to Forrer.