“Unforgiveable” wins “Best of the Fest” at Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films

kesq entertainment

A big congratulations goes out to the winners of this year's Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films

The "Best of the Festival" award went to the film from El Salvador, "Unforgivable".

The "Best Animated Short" award went to the movie "Step into the River", which is a Chinese and French Film.

As for audience awards, the French film "Departure" took the prize for "Best Live-Action" short.

The six day festival featured more than 300 films from around the world.

